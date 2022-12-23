Kitchen hacks to clean tough yellow stains from crockery

Has the lustre on your dinnerware faded and yellow stains started to appear on it? You no longer need to worry because these cooking tricks will restore the crockery to like-new condition.

Porcelain and ceramic are the two common materials used to make crockery. The majority of people purchase white or other light-colored ones because it is visually appealing, but this choice has drawbacks of its own.

The solutions provided below can help you get rid of turmeric stains, which are challenging to remove with conventional dish soap.

Baking soda paste

Add 2 teaspoons of baking soda to a bowl. To create a flowing paste, add a few drops of water. After that, immerse a scrub in the paste. Scrub crockery using this paste and once covered in the paste, leave the crockery aside for at least 15-20 minutes. Now just wash it with dishwashing soap and lukewarm water.?

Toothpaste

Take a pea-sized amount of toothpaste on a clean toothbrush. Wet it under running water and scrub it on the stains of the crockery. Keep scrubbing for a minute or so. Leave it for 5 minutes and then wash off with lukewarm water. Toothpaste is a mild yet effective cleaner that can also help in cleaning crockery.