Lawmakers in Scotland’s devolved parliament passes law which makes it easier for people to change their gender

On Thursday, December 22, the devolved parliament of Scotland passed a disputed measure that makes it simpler for people to alter their gender. A rare mutiny among the ruling Scottish National Party occurred over the subject (SNP). Regarding the measure, the UK government has expressed ‘concerns.’ 39 people opposed the law, while 86 voted in favour.

According to the new rule, a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria is no longer necessary before changing one’s gender.

To raucous cheers from the audience in the gallery, presiding officer Alison Johnstone said, ‘The motion is therefore approved and the Gender Recognition Reform Scotland Bill is passed.’

16 and 17-year-olds will now also be able to change their gender. There were efforts by some Scottish lawmakers to keep the eligible age at 18 years.

The law reduces from two years to three months, or six months for 16-17 year-olds, the time needed for an applicant to live in their new gender before it is officially recognised.

An additional three-month reflection period is also required, during which time those who have initiated or are considering altering their gender can change their mind.