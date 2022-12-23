Messi breaks a ‘new world record’ 4 days after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022!

Argentina squad member Lionel Messi’s outstanding performance in the FIFA World Cup 2022 contributed to their dramatic victory. The ‘GOAT’s’ steady play also enabled him to set several world records both on and off the football field. Lionel Messi uploaded a photo of himself with the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy to Instagram after winning the competition. The picture quickly gained popularity and surpassed the picture of the World Record Egg as the most liked Instagram picture. The classic photograph has now smashed yet another global record for the number of likes received on social media.

Now, across all social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and others, Lionel Messi’s legendary FIFA World Cup 2022 winning Instagram post is the most liked post. Bella Poarch’s TikTok video, which received more than 60 million likes, previously held the record for the most liked post on social media networks. For reference, Lionel Messi and the FIFA World Cup were featured in the most liked post ever on any social media platform, which now has over 72 million likes.

Lionel Messi appears in three of the top ten Instagram posts that have received the most likes. The World Cup victory image is one, while the other two are variations of the same image published by other accounts. The iconic photo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing chess is the image that has appeared twice in the top 10. Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo posted the photograph on their own social media accounts, and fans of the two elite football players showered both posts with love.