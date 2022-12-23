It’s the same premise, yet it feels and looks new. The trailer for ‘That ’90s Show,’ a prequel to the wildly popular sitcom ‘That ’70s Show,’ which reunites the old cast with a brand-new pair of actors, was published by Netflix on Thursday.

The show’s focus will be on Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the teenage daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna, as seen in the teaser (Laura Prepon). The show centres on Leia and her pals as they navigate adolescence. Leia visits Red and Kitty (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp), her grandparents, for the summer.

The trailer showcases the familiar kitchen and basement sets of the Forman home, as well as Red’s irritation that a house finally free of ‘dumbasses’ is filling up once again with Leia’s new friends.

Smith and Rupp are regulars in the series, and Grace, Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama will all make guest appearances. The trailer also gives a glimpse of the original cast.

‘That ’70s Show’ co-creators Bonnie and Terry Turner are executive producers of ‘That ’90s Show,’ along with their daughter Lindsey Turner, showrunner Gregg Mettler, Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner, Smith and Rupp.

‘That ’90s Show’ premieres on January 19 on Netflix.