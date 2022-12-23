North Korea disputes media reports that it gave Russia ammunition

North Korea’s foreign ministry condemned the United States for arming Ukraine with deadly weapons and refuted a media claim that it provided ammunition to Russia, calling it ‘groundless,’ according to the North’s official KCNA news agency on Friday.

According to an earlier report from Japan’s Tokyo Shimbun, additional shipments from North Korea are anticipated in the coming weeks. Last month, the country shipped munitions, including artillery shells, to Russia via train through their border.

According to a ministry spokeswoman quoted by the KCNA, ‘the false news by the Japanese media that the DPRK provided weapons to Russia is the most stupid red herring, which is not worth any comment or interpretation.’

In order to support Russian soldiers in Ukraine, the Wagner Group, a private Russian military business, has received the first consignment of armaments from the North, according to the White House on Thursday.