On suspicion of theft, a roadside vendor in Ghaziabad was beaten and chained to a tree.

On December 17, a dairy owner in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly beat up a roadside hawker while tying him to a tree on the grounds that he was a thief. The district’s Vijay Nagar neighbourhood is where the incident occurred. The cops detained the primary suspect. His name has been given as Mohit.

Together with Monu, the accused operates the dairy on Gaushala Road. Mohit reportedly tied the roadside vendor to the tree inside his dairy. Irshad, a 32-year-old seller, was beaten by Mohit, Monu, and two other unknown individuals, reported The Times of India.

On Wednesday, Irshad filed a complaint against the four of them. Irshad claimed that the accused had also made death threats against him. According to the vendor, the accused made up claims that he had stolen a cell phone.

‘They started accusing me of stealing their cell phone, which was untrue. Inside the dairy, they brutally beat me while they had me tied to a tree’ The vendor complained. Media REPORT claims that, the accused let the vendor leave after a few individuals protested their behaviour by showing up to the dairy.

A case has been filed against the accused under Sections 342, 323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code based on Irshad’s accusation (IPC). Mohit was detained by the police on Thursday. His three other conspirators, meanwhile, are still missing. To find the remaining three suspects, a manhunt operation has been started. The police opened a thorough inquiry into the situation.