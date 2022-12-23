PV Sindhu features in annual list of the highest-paid female athletes

Mumbai: Ace Indian shuttler, PV Sindhu entered the annual list of the highest-paid female athletes in the world. The two-time Olympic winner Sindhu is the only Indian player in the top 25 in Forbes’ annual list of the highest-paid female athletes in the world.

PV Sindhu occupies the 12th spot in the list. Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka is in the top of the list. This is for third year in row that Naomi Osaka is topping the list. The list is dominated by tennis players.

Osaka and Serena Williams are the only two women who are placed in the Top 50 of Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes.

Top 10:

1. Naomi Osaka (Japan) – Tennis – $51.1 million

2. Serena Williams (USA) – Tennis – $41.3 million

3. Elieen Gu (China) – Skiing – $20.1 million

4. Emma Raducanu (UK) – Tennis – $18.7 million

5. Iga Swiatek (Poland) – Tennis – $14.9 million

6. Venus Williams (USA) – Tennis – $12.1 million

7. Coco Gauff (USA) – Tennis – $11.1 million

8. Simone Biles (USA) – Gymnastics – $10 million

9. Jessica Pegula (USA) – Tennis – $7.6 million

10. Minjee Lee (Australia) – Golf – $7.3 million