Registration for 14th Marmi Festival to begin tomorrow

Doha: The registration for the 14th Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival (Marmi) will begin tomorrow, December 24, 2022. The registration will run until Monday, December 26, 2022 at the headquarters of the Qatar Al Gannas Association at the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara).

Also Read: Public sector bank increases interest rates on savings accounts

Marmi Festival is held annually under the patronage of HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani. It is organised by the Qatar Al Gannas Society.