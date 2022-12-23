Rishabh Pant is the wicketkeeper with most runs scored in test.

On Friday, December 23, Rishabh Pant broke the record for most runs scored by a wicketkeeper in a Test match in 2022. Prior to India’s second Test match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, the left-handed batsman ranked second on the list.

Tom Blundell of New Zealand, who scored 597 runs over the course of 12 games with one century and five half-centuries to show for it, was overtaken by Pant.

Pant has sprinted for more than 600 runs this year and has displayed his absolute best. The southpaw began the year with an amazing hundred against South Africa, then scored a century at Edgbaston in Birmingham against England.

Regarding the current game, Pant had a difficult assignment on his hands when India lost four quick wickets in rapid succession: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli.

Pant, though, didn’t let that stop him from playing his shots immediately away. In addition to putting up a quick half-century stand with Shreyas Iyer, who received a lifeline after being dropped by Mehidy Hasan Miraz off Taskin Ahmed, he reached his half-century off 49 balls.

Pant was approaching his sixth Test hundred at tea on the second day, having scored 86 runs off 90 balls with six fours and five sixes. Pant has now reached his century mark in two Tests this year.