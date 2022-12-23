RJD leader’s ‘Muslims are insecure in India’ remark drawn criticism from BJP’s Mohsin Raza

A BJP lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh identified Mohsin Raza attacked RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui for claiming that Muslims in India feel uneasy. These Muslims did not choose to remain in India; they did so by accident, according to Raza.

This occurs a day after Siddiqui made the claim that he had instructed his son and daughter to find employment abroad and, if possible, obtain citizenship there.

‘He (Abdul Siddiqui) is a Muslim who has stayed in India by chance. He is not a Muslim living in India by choice. This is not the thinking of the Muslims living in India, but of the people who stayed behind by mistake,’ Raza said.

‘Whoever takes this line, are the ones whose ancestors wanted to go to Pakistan but couldn’t. They are still disappointed that they couldn’t go there. They want the kind of freedom that’s there in Pakistan. This is an independent India. Everyone has the same rights. Everyone has freedom. But they have that because these people wanted to carve an Islamic nation. These are the ones who wanted Pakistan and not Hindustan,’ he added.

The previous week, Abdul Bari Siddiqui stated, ‘I have a son who attends Harvard University and a daughter who has passed out from the London School of Economics. I told my son and daughter to work there only and to get citizenship if they could.’

In addition, Siddiqui said, ‘I told them that the atmosphere (in India) is such that I don’t know whether they will be able to bear it or not.’

‘You can understand how painful it is for a man to tell his children to leave their motherland. But such a time has come.’