Three senior party leaders expelled by Ghulam Nabi Azad

Former ministers Tara Chand and Manohar Lal, as well as former legislator Balwan Singh, were kicked out of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Azad Party (DAP) on Thursday for engaging in anti-party activities.

R S Chib, the general secretary of the DAP, issued an order for their immediate expulsion.

‘They were expelled for anti-party activities. The chairman (Azad) was convinced that they were not required in the party as they were involved in anti-party activities,’ Chib told PTI.

Nearly three months after the DAP’s launch in Jammu, party chairman Azad has made a number of appointments.