On Friday morning, a cold wave was still present in parts of North India, including Delhi, and low visibility due to dense fog affected train operations.

Visibility was reduced to under 200 metres over Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan, adjacent West UP, north Bihar, adjacent East UP, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal due to dense to extremely dense fog.

Meanwhile, visibility over East UP improved, with visibility reported above 1000 metres in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Lucknow.