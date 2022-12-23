Veteran actor Samuel L Jackson’s fans notices his Twitter account has ‘liked’ a string of hardcore pornography sites

The 74th birthday of seasoned actor Samuel L. Jackson was not the best. The actor’s followers on Twitter noted that his account ‘liked’ a number of extreme pornographic websites.

Videos by the Twitter user @blackpanda_00, who included explicit clips of men and women engaging in sexual behaviours, were frequently featured on the actor’s preferred tweets stream.

It is yet unknown whether the page was hacked or if a third party managing his Twitter account liked the posts. On December 21, the actor celebrated his 74th birthday.

They were taken down after Jackson’s name began to trend as a result of the likes, but not before his fans screen-captured them and posted them online along with remarks about his alleged preference for sexual stuff.

One fan joked he had an ‘old freaky a**’ while others leapt to the ‘Snakes on a Plane’ veteran’s defence, saying he had every right to like porn.

One said, ‘He’s a baller and I respect it. He’s earned the right to like the tweets he did,’ while yet another of his supporters added, ‘Let that man be a horny old man in peace!’

There has been no reaction from the actor since the controversy erupted on Twitter.