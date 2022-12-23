Without Queen Elizabeth, Christmas will seem very different, says Kate

At a carol service in Westminster Abbey, Britain’s Princess of Wales paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth and said that the royal family’s first Christmas without the late monarch would ‘feel quite different.’

King Charles attended the service in the abbey where Elizabeth’s funeral was conducted in September together with Queen Consort Camilla, his son Prince William, Kate, and other family members. The Christmas Eve service was last week, and it will be shown this coming Saturday.

Kate, who is William’s wife and succeeded Charles to the throne as Princess of Wales, served as the event’s host and honoured Elizabeth and ‘all those who are unfortunately no longer with us.’

In her introduction to the ceremony, Kate remarked, ‘Christmas will feel extremely different this year, but we can still remember the memories and customs we shared.’ After 70 years as queen, Elizabeth passed away on September 8 at the age of 96.