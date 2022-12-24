Assembly adjourned after opposition criticised the government for ‘encounters’ in Assam.

The Assam Assembly was suspended for an hour on Saturday after a contentious debate about purported encounters in the state took place in the House.

On behalf of the chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is in charge of the home portfolio, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika responded that there had not been an ‘encounter’ in the state but that suspect criminals had been shot by police as they attempted to flee, killing one or injuring another.

However, independent lawmaker Akhil Gogoi asserted that the minister’s assertion was incorrect. Standing as well, the Congress MLAs disputed Hazarika’s assertion.

With the help of one of their members, Rupjyoti Kurmi, the ruling BJP lawmakers challenged the opposition benches by levelling some accusations against the opposition parties that were later withdrawn.

Kurmi’s accusation incited outbursts from all opposition parties, including the AIUDF. Speaker Biswajit Daimary intervened to try to calm the House down.

Speaking to the Speaker, Gogoi questioned whether he was blind to what the ‘ruling MLAs were doing.’

The Independent MLA’s accusation offended Daimary, who retaliated by remarking, ‘You cannot talk to the Chair in this manner.’ The House is for arguments, not confrontations, he added, urging the members to maintain composure. The Speaker called for an hour’s break while the opposition and treasury benches continued to sling insults.