Avatar 2: The Way of Water making ripples across seven seas and beyond

Take a break. Forget for some time this world and civilization on Earth and live in the make-believe world on the planet Pandora with near zero gravity. With a variety of plants, animals and people (Na’vi) both in land and water in peculiar shapes and vibrant colours, Pandora presents an enchanting world for humans. It has a robust environment in which all beings cohabit without harming or exploiting each other.

The science fiction movie Avatar 2: The Way of Water opens the door to a new cinematic experience in the future. With the release of Avatar 2, cinemas have come alive again and are bustling with viewers of all kinds as it is indeed a spectacle to be watched on a bigger screen. Movies of this magnitude are not made for viewing on OTT platforms.

Most of the theatres are running multiple shows in the first week of its release, making the most out of the magnificent celluloid saga which is considered one of the longest movies ever with a run time of three hours. Only a few movies like Schindler’s List and JFK have a running time of more than three hours. Both the movies are not the usual Hollywood entertainers so that they require a viewer’s undivided attention to engross in a long string of historical events.

As expected, Avatar 2 is a high-quality visual treat for young, old and children alike. Every scene in the movie makes viewers wonder and they could not ask for more from this 3-D flick that puts Marvel VFX in its place. Marvel movies with superheroes have so far boasted of its special effects which now seem to be amateur. Avatar maker James Cameron receives praise from around the world for its seamless, high standard VFX befitting the flora and fauna and the marvellous marine life on the exoplanet Pandora.

Makers of the movie have ensured a bedazzling, never before cinematic experience for the worldwide audience, using the cutting-edge technology. Twelve years after the release of Avatar, which had become a cult among the movie-goers, Avatar 2: The Way of Water has created an altogether different movie concept without any star actors, familiar attire/costumes and mundane affairs of this world.

The Way of Water has a very touching narrative with relatable characters. A face-off between humans and Na’vi, the inhabitants of the far away Pandora and ruthless attacks by humans on the tribe destroying their forest and wildlife drive them away from the land. Na’vi finds refuge in the captivating world of the oceanic clan or reef people. Now the human fight against their hostiles or so-called insurgents Na’vi takes to the water world.

Avatar 2 keeps aloft some universal truths and establishes a philosophy besides exposing human greed, their exploitation of nature in search of resources and annihilation of other races in the process. The safety of the family is ultimate and one is bound to protect his family where happiness and fulfillment dwell and where from the future begins. Father imparts life lessons to children and does everything to protect them. Children are committed to save their father in times of adversities and bring him back to life.

Water is the elixir of life not only on the Earth but elsewhere in the universe as well and it connects everything as is shown in the movie. Life begins and flourishes in water. Cameron very well understands the way of water. His smash hit Titanic was full of water and he showed the luxury liner along with its passengers sinking in the ocean.

Politically, Avatar 2 reminds one of the white supremacy, annihilation of other races and extreme exploitation of natural resources in this world. Systematic elimination of the native Red Indians in North America so as to grab their land, the US military occupation of Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan throw up dark images of racial oppression and white man’s hegemony on Earth. Obliteration of many tribes and their cultures and near destruction of the environment on Earth is reflected in the resistance of Na’vi against what they call the sky people, humans.

BY: KS Rajagopal