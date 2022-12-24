‘Born to Fly,’ Chinese answer to ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ dumped after watching Tom Cruise’s film

Despite tightening censorship, China has attempted to match the scale and scope of epic Hollywood films in government-funded projects. There have been successes like ‘The Battle at Lake Changjin,’ which came in second place globally behind ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in terms of box office revenue in 2021.

However, a similarly pricey and ambitious project dubbed ‘Born to Fly’ was abruptly shelved.

The Hollywood Reporter claims that the movie was intended to be China’s response to Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ Similar to ‘Maverick,’ the movie, which was made in collaboration with the People’s Liberation Army Air Force, was intended to highlight China’s aerial capabilities, particularly the J-20 stealth fighter jet.

It was going to be released on September 30 and many pegged it as the next Chinese success. But it was abandoned, with a statement saying it was postponed to show ‘better production effects.’

As per THR, the filmmakers realised after watching ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ that their movie’s visuals were far inferior compared to the Hollywood movie and they, along with Chinese Communist Party feared that the country and its film industry will be a subject of mockery and derision around the world.