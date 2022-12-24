Brentford extended it’s contract with the current manager Thomas Frank

Thomas Frank, the manager of Premier League team Brentford, has extended his agreement with the organisation through 2025. After agreeing to the contract, the 49-year-old claimed he still had unfinished business with the team.

Frank claimed there remains a lot of unfinished business for him at the club with the contract extension.

‘I’m so happy, and I said earlier this year that even though we’ve been incredibly successful, all of us together, in the last years with some fantastic milestones—the new stadium, promotion, attacking the first season in the Premier League, and now we are in a fine position in the league so far—I still feel there is a lot of unfinished business here at Brentford,’ said Frank.

He continued by expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to stay at the club for such a long time. ‘I consider myself really fortunate to be able to stay here for so long. Of course, in football, tomorrow is always unknown; 2027 is only a number, so maybe I’ll be leaving in three days! No, it’s a privilege because it’s unlikely that the club you work at will simply offer you a new contract,’ Frank continued.

Frank praised the club’s internal operations, stating that everything is in incredible alignment from top to bottom.

‘Everyone wants to attack, everyone wants to be better, and I work in a place where there is an extraordinary alignment from top to bottom. That culture and environment inspires me, and I’m happy to be a part of it. The fact that I believe we can advance far more is what matters most to me. The plans have been made. Every single day, we want to grow, create, and add more layers. The club wants to accomplish that and is willing to,’ said Frank.