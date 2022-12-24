In light of the Covid concern, the Mumbai civic authority recommends citizens to wear masks in public.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asked Mumbai residents to wear face masks in public and follow Covid appropriate behaviour on Friday in light of the rising number of Covid cases in China caused by the BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron.

The announcement comes at a time when there is a great deal of activity in the markets as people rush to complete their holiday shopping.

The civic organisation stated that while it is firmly executing a vaccination programme in Mumbai, it also anticipates residents to take precautions for both their own safety and the safety of the neighbourhood.