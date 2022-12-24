Indian students can apply for scholarships at UK University; Details!

The University of Essex, situated in the UK, announced its GREAT Scholarships for Indian students on Thursday. The scholarships are worth 10,000 GBP each. They are intended for master’s students with solid academic credentials, job experience, or a demonstrated passion in the field of study they are selected.

The scholarship money must be used to pay the tuition for any one-year master’s programme (MA, MSc, LLM). Students will be asked to participate in extracurricular activities in addition to their lectures and tutorials.

These scholarships are available to anyone with a current Indian passport, but the applicant must be enrolled as an international student at the University of Essex, be fully self-sufficient, and have been given an offer (either conditional or unconditional) to begin a one-year full-time master’s degree programme in the relevant field in October 2023.

The scholarships are only available as one per student, and they cannot be coupled with other University of Essex grants. Despite meeting the following requirements, some students could not be qualified for these scholarships. One example of this is students that are enrolled in East 15 Acting School. Students can submit applications to Great Scholarships at essex.ac.uk or contact the University of Essex India regional office team at essex.ac.uk/india.