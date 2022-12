IPL 2023: Complete list of Delhi Capitals players

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals went into the IPL 2023 auction held in Kochi yesterday with 21 players and a purse of Rs. 19.45 crores. Delhi Capitals had a total of 5 slots to be filled, including three Indians and 2 overseas players. They bought Mukesh Kumar (Rs 5.50 crore), Phil Salt (Rs 2 crore), Ishant Sharma (Rs 50 lakh) and South Africa’s Rilee Rossow (Rs 4.6 crore) in the auction.

Delhi Capitals Players Bought in IPL 2023 Auction : Rilee Rossouw (Rs 4.6 crore), Manish Pandey (Rs 2.4 crore), Mukesh Kumar (Rs 5.5 crore), Ishant Sharma (Rs 50 lakh), Phil Salt (Rs 2 crore)

Delhi Capitals (DC) Retained Delhi players: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan

Released Players: Ashwin Hebbar, K.S. Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Tim Seifert

IPL 2023 Full Squad of Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, David Warner*, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell*, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh*, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje*, Mustafizur Rahman*, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi*, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Rilee Rossouw*, Manish Pandey, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt*