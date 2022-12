IPL 2023: Full squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad after auction

Mumbai: The mini auction for Indian Premier League 2023 was held in Kochi yesterday. Sunrisers Hyderabad entered auction with a kitty of over 42 crores.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad:

SRH Players Bought in IPL 2023 Auction: Akeal Hosein (Rs 1 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy Rs 20 lakh), Mayank Dagar (Rs 1.8 crore), Upendra Yadav (Rs 25 lakh), Sanvir Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Samarth Vyas (Rs 20 lakh), Vivrant Sharma (Rs 2.6 crore), Mayank Markande (Rs 50 lakh), Adil Rashid (Rs 2 crore), Heinrich Klaasen (Rs 5.25 crore), Mayank Agarwal (Rs 8.25 crore), Harry Brook (Rs 13.25 crore), Anmolpreet Singh (Rs 20 lakhs)

Also Read: IndiGo launches 3-day winter sale: Details

Retained Players: Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi*, Glenn Phillips*, Kartik Tyagi, Marco Jansen*, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar

Released Players: Jagadeesha Suchith, Kane Williamson*, Nicholas Pooran*, Priyam Garg, R Samarth, Romario Shepherd*, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott*, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod