Joint Army-Police operation recovers assault rifles, grenades, other weapons in North Kashmir!

During a combined operation in the Hathlanga Sector of Uri in North Kashmir’s Baramulla, the Jammu & Kashmir Police and the Indian Army discovered a sizable stockpile of weapons and ammunition. This is a significant development in the fight against terrorism.

According to the authorities, the recovered cargo contained contemporary weaponry such as AK-74 assault rifles, handguns, and grenades. An investigation is in progress after a case was reported. Along with weapons and ammunition from China and Pakistan, the confiscated items also included wheat sacks and balloons. The 3 Rajputs of the Army helped the Jammu & Kashmir police in the operation. The entire list of objects found during the joint operation is shown below:

8 AK-74u rifles

24 AK 74 Magazines

560 rounds of AK Rifle

12 Chinese Pistols

24 pistol magazines

244 rounds of pistol

9 Chinese grenades

5 Pak Grenades

5 wheat bags

81 Pak Balloons

In the Valley earlier that day, officials seized 20 homes belonging to the outlawed Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) group. ‘The late Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s name was on several of the associated properties. SIA, which is now conducting searches at 20 locations in the districts of Badgam, Pulwama, Awantipora, Kulgam, and Srinagar, recommended that these assets be attached in various districts of the Valley, ‘added the authorities.

The two-story apartment buildings built on 17 marlas of privately owned property in Barzulla Srinagar were among three properties owned by the JeI that the district magistrate (DM), Srinagar, ordered sealed. A total of 188 JeI properties have been discovered by SIA throughout the union territory, and they are either in the process of being contacted for additional legal action or have already been notified.