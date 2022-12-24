Putin instructs Russia’s defence industry to step up its game in preparation for Ukraine war

President Vladimir Putin told Russia’s defence commanders on Friday to step up their efforts to ensure that the Russian army received all of the weapons, equipment, and military gear it required to fight in Ukraine as soon as possible.

Putin made the remarks during a visit to Tula, a centre for armaments manufacturing, where he has presented Russia’s war in Ukraine as part of a historic attempt to counter what he sees as excessive Western control over global affairs.

‘The most essential primary responsibility of our military-industrial complex is to provide everything our units and frontline forces require: weapons, equipment, ammunition, and gear in the necessary quantities and of the right quality in the shortest feasible timeframes,’ Putin stated.

‘It’s also critical to perfect and considerably improve the technical qualities of our warriors’ weapons and equipment based on the fighting experience we’ve gathered.’

Putin stated this week that the Russian army needed to learn from and rectify the mistakes it faced in Ukraine, offering to provide whatever it needed to continue fighting a war that is already in its tenth month.

Since tens of thousands of Russian troops stormed into Ukraine on February 24 in what Putin described as a ‘special military operation,’ Moscow has given up roughly half of the land it took.

It has lost or abandoned considerable amounts of military hardware, and tens of thousands of people have died, according to US authorities.