Royal Family’s New Titles Are Announced by King Charles III

King Charles III has changed the responsibilities of the members of the Royal family. According to a report in Sky News, Buckingham Palace declared that the King has bestowed new titles on Queen Consort Camilla, Prince and Princess of Wales William, and Prince and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.

The renowned post formerly held for 47 years by King Charles has been given to Prince William, who has been named Colonel of the Welsh Guards. The Irish Guards Colonel post that her husband held for ten years will be taken up by Princess Kate.

The King’s wife, Queen Consort Camilla, has been awarded the rank of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, which was noticeably stripped from Prince Andrew because of his contentious affiliation with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted child abuser, according to Sky News. The current Colonelcies of the other Regiments in the Household Division will continue to exist, the palace announced.

Additionally, it was mentioned that on June 17, 2023, London would play home to the ‘Trooping the Color’ march in honour of the first official commemoration of the next monarch’s birthday. The parade will be conducted the following year in June, weeks after the King’s coronation on May 6, in order to fully enjoy the British summer, despite the fact that he was born in November. The monarch appears to have made this decision in the same manner as his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

A stunning display of military prowess, horsemanship, and fanfare is put on each year to remember the event by more than 1400 parading troops, 200 horses, and 400 musicians, the outlet added. The procession ends with a fly-past by the Royal Air Force after proceeding from Buckingham Palace along the Mall to Horse Guards Parade.