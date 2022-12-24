Terror recruitment case convicts two at NIA court; Report

Two guys were given five years in prison in connection with a case involving the recruiting of terrorists by the NIA special court in Assam. Omar Faruque and Md. Shahnowaj Alom have both been named as the defendants. They are both Assamese citizens, Shahnowaj Alom and Omar Faruque. They are charged with enlisting people to help Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) establish a module in Assam.

On Friday, the NIA court found the two defendants guilty of violating sections 120B of the Indian Penal Code, 18, 18B, 19, and 38 of the UA(P) Act, sentenced them to five years of solitary confinement, and assessed a fine. At Jamunamukh Police Station in Assam’s Hojai district, the matter was initially reported on September 14, 2018. On October 5, 2018, the NIA reregistered the case. Chargesheets against the five suspects were submitted on March 11, 2019, following investigations.

Due to his strong ties to Md. Kamruz Zaman, an alleged Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist, Shanawaj Alam was detained on September 13, 2018. (HM). Investigations indicated that the suspects Kamruj Zaman, Shahnawaz Alom, Saidul Alam, Omar Faruk, and others conspired to gather followers to form a Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) module in Assam with the intention of instilling fear in the hearts and minds of locals by terrorist acts. There are now ongoing further investigations into the matter.