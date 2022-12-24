Tory Lanez, Canadian rapper, found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Prosecutors say Daystar Peterson, the Canadian rapper known as Tory Lanez, was found guilty on Friday by a Los Angeles jury of shooting fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion in both of her feet after an argument in 2020.

Lanez, 30, was found guilty on three felony counts: carrying a loaded and unlicensed firearm in a vehicle, assault with a semiautomatic handgun, and recklessly discharging a firearm. Lanez faces up to 20 years in prison and deportation to Canada.

Following the verdict, Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer stated: ‘The jury was correct. I am relieved that Meg has received justice.’

Megan Thee Stallion, 27, had previously testified that Lanez shot at her feet at a pool party in the Hollywood Hills in July 2020, adding that the shooting was preceded by an argument that turned heated when the two began insulting one other’s music careers.

Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments from her foot, according to CBS News.