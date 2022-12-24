Total global business of Canara Bank crosses Rs 20 lakh crore

Mumbai: The total global business of Canara Bank crossed Rs 20 lakh crore. The bank crossed this milestone on December 22.

‘Canara Bank has achieved a milestone of crossing the total global business of ? 20,00,000 crore as on 22nd December, 2022,’ the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Canara Bank is the third largest public sector bank in the country. It was established by Ammembal Subba Rao Pai in Mangalore in 1906. The government of India nationalised Canara Bank in 1969.