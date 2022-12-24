Traveling abroad for New Year? Covid Peaks make travel to these countries hazardous!

The coronavirus has once more cast a shadow across the globe, with instances increasing in China and other places. In India, RT-PCR testing would be made mandatory for travellers travelling from these nations, and if positive, they will be confined, according to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

In the midst of this, officials stepped up steps to stop potential illness spread in the nation on Saturday by beginning random coronavirus testing of arriving foreign travellers at airports. At airports throughout the country, including those in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, and Goa, officials claimed random Covid testing of passengers began in the morning. View the nations to stay away from in light of the recent Covid-19 concern.

China

According to estimates from the government’s main health authority, up to 37 million people in China likely contracted Covid-19 on a single day this week, making the country’s epidemic by far the greatest in the world.

Japan

Data revealed on Wednesday, according to Reuters, that visitor arrivals to Japan increased to about 1 million in November, the first full month following the country’s removal of Covid-19 limits that had essentially stopped travel for more than two years. 206,943 new cases were reported in Japan on Wednesday. Since August 25, the single-day total has not surpassed 200,000, according to health officials.

United States

Particularly around the holidays, travelling to the United States is highly popular. In addition to renewing his offer to provide US vaccinations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged China to share information on its Covid epidemic, claiming that the increase in cases has had a global impact.

Korean Peninsula

On Friday, South Korea reported new cases of Covid infection totaling 68,168, including 95 from outside. In comparison to a week ago, the figure on Friday is higher by roughly 1,200.

Brazil

A popular tourist destination, is susceptible to the virus spreading there because of a stressed health care system and a lack of confidence in vaccines, according to prior experience.