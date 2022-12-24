Vernon, a member of the K-pop powerhouse act Seventeen, releases his first solo mixtape ‘Black Eye’ on Friday

On Friday, Vernon, a member of the renowned K-pop group Seventeen, released his debut mixtape under his own name, titled ‘Black Eye.’

‘Black Eye,’ a pop-punk song about a teenager attempting to deal with the continuously changing environment around him, is presented in a tone of raw vulnerability against a rhythmic and airy melody. The corresponding music video, which is reminiscent of footage shot with a hand-held camcorder, visually intensifies the feeling of isolation, rebelliousness and self-doubt one encounters while growing.

As part of their ‘The Thirteen Tapes’ series, Vernon is the third member of the 13-piece act to release a mixtape, following Hoshi’s ‘Spider’ in April 2021 and Woozil’s ‘Ruby’ in January 2022.

While being a member of Seventeen’s Hip-hop unit, Vernon also continues to venture outside of the group, shedding light to his flair as a solo artist. He collaborated with Charli XCX for a remix of ‘Beg For You’ earlier this year in February and was featured in Omega Sapien’s ‘Wrecker’ in June.

‘Black Eye’ is available on global streaming platforms including iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music as well as SoundCloud.