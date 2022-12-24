Veteran actress Jamie Lee Curtis slams Nepotism debate and declares herself an ‘OG Nepo Baby’

A never-ending argument has been created by a New York magazine article on nepotism infants. Celebrities from illustrious star families were among the first to respond to the nepotism discussion and defend their origins. Jamie Lee Curtis, a seasoned actress, has since denounced the post and identified as a ‘OG Nepo Baby.’

The daughter of actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, Curtis has made a name for herself in the family business.

On Friday, the veteran actress shared a throwback childhood picture of her with her parents and in the caption, the actress wrote that: ‘I have been a professional actress since I was 19 years old so that makes me an OG Nepo Baby.’

‘I’ve never understood, nor will I, what qualities got me hired that day, but since my first two lines on Quincy as a contract player at Universal Studios to this last spectacular creative year some 44 years later, there’s not a day in my professional life that goes by without my being reminded that I am the daughter of movie stars,’ she wrote.

Before Cutis, many famous star kids, who have made their own space in the industry with their talent, have come out defending their rich and wealthy backgrounds.