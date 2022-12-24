Weird Christmas traditions from around the world

Christmas is celebrated in several nations and cultures in the craziest and strangest ways you can imagine, from wrapping presents in spiderwebs to burying brooms to protect them from bees. Read on to know more.

Norwegians hide their brooms

When watching cartoons, we have only ever seen witches with large noses. But do witches really exist? Ask a Norwegian, I would advise. The terrible witches who ride on brooms are kept away from Norwegian homes during the Christmas season by hiding all of their brooms.

Ukraine: Decorating Christmas trees with spiderwebs

It’s not Halloween; it’s Christmas. In contrast to how everyone else decks up their Christmas trees with little Santas, lights, and colourful ornaments, in Ukraine people decorate their Christmas trees with spider webs. Ukrainians believe that decorating the tree will bring them good luck in their home and life.

Ireland: Beer and pie for Santa

In most places in the world, people leave biscuits and milk for their dear Santa. But in Ireland, in order to make their Santa happy, children leave a beer and a mince pie for him.

Venezuela: Skate on Christmas Day

Ensure you have a pair of skates if you plan to spend Christmas in Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuelans attend early-morning church services from December 16 to 24, and they roller skate from their homes to the church.

In order to ensure that there is no traffic and that roller skaters have no difficulties, roads are closed.

The unusual tradition’s origin is a mystery.

Ireland: Christmas with Krampus, the ‘half-goat, half-demon’

In Christmas, people step out to see the beautiful streets all decked up in lights, and beautiful props and people enjoy their street food in the cosy weather. But this is not the case in Ireland, where joyful celebrations are haunted by the ‘half-goat, half-demon’ known as Krampus. Man dressed as fearsome demon with two horns and a scary face comes out during Christmas time and punishes children who have done bad things.

Portugal: Dinning with dead relatives

In Portugal, not only family members who are present at the moment will get their plate on the table, but those who have passed will be treated to traditional Christmas food. During the annual feast known as consoda, organised on Christmas morning, people put extra food on the dining table for their family members who have passed away.The thought behind this belief is that it will bring good fortune to their home.

Catalonia: Beat the log until it poops!

People begin celebrating caga tió, which translates to defecating or pooping, a few weeks before Christmas. Under this strange custom, residents would create a cute face out of a little wooden log and bring it inside their homes. On Christmas Eve, the family beats the log with sticks to get the treats out of it while singing, ‘If you don’t poop anything, I will strike you with my stick.’ They keep it, feed it fruits and sweets, and take care of it until then.