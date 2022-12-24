Winter storm devastates Canada and interrupts holiday travel

On Friday, a massive winter storm stormed across Canada, closing schools, cutting electricity to homes, and cancelling flights, prompting authorities to caution Canadians to stay indoors as circumstances worsened.

The storm is linked to the same frigid weather system that has engulfed most of the United States ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend, disrupting travel plans and knocking out power to over a million homes and businesses.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Steve Flisfeder in Toronto, the storm was predicted to touch around two-thirds of all Canadians as it moved across Canada’s two most populous provinces, Ontario and Quebec, reaching Atlantic Canada.

‘We expect storms every winter, but this one is serious,’ he remarked. ‘We’re witnessing a variety of weather patterns that are all having various effects… affecting a very big population base in a short period of time.’