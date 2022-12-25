Adele sending love to Megan Thee Stallion after her big win against rapper Tory Lanez

Following her impressive victory over rapper Tory Lanez, who was convicted guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion on her tour in 2020, Adele is sending love to Stallion. A few hours after Lanez was found guilty, Adele gave a shout-out to the ‘Wap’ singer when she was on stage at her residency show in Las Vegas.

Adele wished Megan a Merry Christmas and congratulated her on her significant victory while performing in front of the crowded audience.

‘I want to wish Meg Thee Stallion a very, very Merry Christmas. Girl, get your peace. Do what you want now, baby. Love you!’ Adele said.

On social media, a video of the singer of ‘Hello’ donning a black and gold gown has gone viral. Adele was praised online for her outspoken support of Meg.

On Friday, Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan in the foot after they got into an argument after partying at Kylie Jenner’s luxury home in July 2020.

LA County has found Lanez guilty on three counts: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.