Ashok Gehlot says, basic tenets of government of Rajasthan are truth and nonviolence

Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, stated on Saturday that the state government upholds the basic principles of the Constitution, which are truth and nonviolence.

He was speaking at the ‘Ahimsa Rath’ launch event on the 2550th anniversary of Lord Mahavir’s Nirvana Utsav.

According to Gehlot, Lord Mahavir’s message is that there should be no place for hatred and violence in society. He continued by saying that Jain sages had also taught truth and nonviolence to Mahatma Gandhi.

According to him, the state government has established the first peace and nonviolence department in the nation to spread Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings.

To help as many youths people as possible develop a spirit of social service, the government also founded the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance and Social Sciences.

Gehlot also honoured Acharya Shri Sanmati Sagar Ji Maharaj on his 13th Samadhi Divas during the ceremony, and he flagged off the ‘Ahimsa Rath’ after praying.

He claimed that the chariot will further educate the populace about the truth, non-violence, and the need to overcome addiction.

Sunil Sanjeevani, Anootha Tapasvi, and Doosra Mahavir are three books that the Chief Minister previously published.