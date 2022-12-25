At Delhi’s IGI airport, two policeman hold travellers at gunpoint while demanding Rs 50 lakh in gold.

At Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, two police constables are accused of stealing gold worth Rs 50 lakh. They were detained on Sunday. When the crime occurred, they were stationed at the Delhi airport.

As labourers arrived from Muscat and Qatar, the senior constables assigned to the special operations team stopped them and confiscated all the gold they were carrying, stating it was necessary for the inquiry.

Following a complaint from the workers, both police officers were demoted. Both have now been arrested when a case was later filed.

The workers may have been smuggling gold out of the two Arab countries.