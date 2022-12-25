Bihar Police detains perpetrator of SSC paper leak 24 hours after filing case

Within 24 hours of filing a case, the Bihar police detained a suspected mastermind responsible for the SSC paper leak on Saturday. According to the accuser, the question was leaked on social media. The entire incident took place in Motihari, Bihar.

In accordance with the pertinent legal provisions, the police have made the arrest. The matter is currently the subject of more investigation. The person to whom the photo of the paper was sent has also been detained by the police.

The principal of Gaya’s Ram Sharan Singh Evening College was detained earlier in June of this year by the special investigation team (SIT) of the Economic Offenses Unit (EOU) for his alleged involvement in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) paper leak case.

Shakti Kumar, the accused principal, had political clout in addition to running a school.

Kumar served as the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party’s organisational secretary before it merged with the Janata Dal United. Upendra Kushwaha was the party’s founder. In the 67th BPSC paper leak case, it was one of the most significant arrests.