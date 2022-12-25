Coca Cola made Santa ‘fat and red,’ the original santa was a ‘thin man in green clothes’

The fact that the chubby Santa is actually a very recent invention is interesting to notice. St. Nicholas, who was born in the year 270 and is considered the patron saint of children, is the model for Santa Claus as we know him today.

The Week claims that Santa became fat not long ago and Coca-Cola is partially to blame.

According to sources, St. Nick’s distinctive red costume in particular sprang to fame in 1931 when artist Haddon Sundblom painted Santa as a cheery, Coke-sipping Coke drinker for a widely read magazine ad.

Coca-Cola was trying to convince customers that it was more than just a beverage for the summer. Sundblom was most likely inspired by the work of cartoonist Thomas Nast, who depicted Santa with a big warm belly in the 1890s.

Early American writer Washington Irving (The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, Rip Van Winkle) was one of the first to balloon Santa’s waistline: in an 1809 book, he swapped skinny St. Nicholas and his episcopal robes for a fat elf in traditional Dutch garb.