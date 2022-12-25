Covid 4th Wave: Coronavirus BLAST in India soon? IMPORTANT LETTER from the Centre to the States

The Indian government is on high alert as a result of the sudden increase of Covid-19 cases in China and other nations. Although the virus is still spreading slowly across the nation, the government is taking all necessary precautions to be safe and maintain control.

Rajesh Bhushan, the secretary of state for health in the union, has sent another letter to the states in this series outlining the essential health regulations. Prior to that, it had been requested that on December 27, all healthcare organisations nationwide—including authorised COVID-dedicated health facilities—conduct simulated exercises.

Vital Points of the Health Minister’s Letter

-Ordered the states to increase their level of hospital and bed preparation.

– Requested to add more ICU, isolation, oxygen-supported, and ventilator beds.

– Increase the number of qualified physicians and support personnel working in hospitals.

– Requested to expand testing capability.

– Recommendations for enhancing the referral facilities.

– Directions to prepare ahead of time with enough of all necessary supplies, such as medical oxygen, masks, medications, and PPE kits.

In the letter, he gave the authorities instructions on how to prepare for any medical emergency. He placed an emphasis on preparing COVID-19 health facilities and making sure that states and districts are prepared to handle the rise in clinical care requirements brought on by any sudden spike in cases.

An exercise to test the readiness of the infrastructure, with an emphasis on oxygen plants, ventilators, logistics, and human resources, would be conducted at all medical institutions on December 27 according to instructions given earlier on Friday by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.