Cross-border smuggling racket busted by Punjab Police, two arrested

On Sunday, the Punjab Police detained two smuggling kingpins and seized 10 kg of heroin and a drone from their possession.

In a press release, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav claimed that the police action had dealt a significant blow to trans – border drug smuggling networks.

The smugglers have been identified as Amritsar residents Dalbir and Jagdish. The police claimed that the accused had been involved in drug trafficking for the previous three years but that no criminal charges had been filed against them as of yet.

Drones were used by the smugglers to transport drugs to states like Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

The drone that was found is a DJI series model with features like a night vision camera and battery backup that is valued at Rs 20 lakh. This drone is the fifth of its kind to be found in less than a month.

More research is being done.