Ellen DeGeneres shares a touching video for Stephen on social media

On Friday, Ellen DeGeneres posted a moving video on social media in memory of Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss, a close friend and longtime partner of the talk show host. He supposedly committed suicide when he was 40 years old.

The past 11 days have been extremely difficult for DeGeneres, and she pleaded with Boss’ admirers to remember him this holiday weekend and try to enjoy themselves while holding back their tears.

‘I just wanted to say that the past 11 days have been very tough for everyone,’ Degeneres said. ‘Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it. We’ll never make sense of it. The holidays are hard I think anyway, but to honour Twitch the best thing we can do is to laugh and to hug each other and to play games and dance and sing. That’s the way we honour him. We do the things that he loved to do.’

She continued, ‘It seems hard. It seems impossible, but that’s how we honour him. We hug each other and tell each other we love each other and let people know we’re there for them. Check in on people. Happy holidays everybody. It’s not a happy holiday, but he was pure light as everyone in the comments said. If you knew him, you knew that. If you didn’t know him, you saw it. Let’s honour him and think about him and send love to one another.’