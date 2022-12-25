Five people arrested for raising ‘anti-India slogans’!

Patna: According to a statement released on Saturday, the police detained five persons after a group of young people were allegedly seen on camera yelling ‘anti-India slogans’ while celebrating their victory in a badminton match in the Bhojpur district of Bihar.

When a group of individuals yelled ‘anti-India slogan during their celebrations’ after winning the badminton tournament on December 22 night in Chandi village, the incident occurred, according to the report.

‘During the victory march shown in the film, some people can be seen clutching the trophy. It was seen that they were yelling offensive and anti-Indian phrases ‘, according to a statement from the Bihar Police headquarters.

The five persons were detained, according to the police, following a careful examination and study of the allegedly widespread video on social media. PTI was unable to independently confirm the video’s veracity. ‘ They were placed in judicial detention on remand. The inquiry is still ongoing, ‘the police report added.