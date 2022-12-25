Former Disney star Orlando Brown pleads not guilty to misdemeanour assault charges

Orlando Brown, a former Disney star who was detained in Ohio on Thursday, has entered a not guilty plea to misdemeanour assault charges related to an alleged incident with his brother Matthew in Lima, Ohio.

Records from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office show that the actor and rapper, 35, was apprehended on Thursday and is currently being detained in custody on a $25,000 bond. He was charged with aggravated menacing and appeared in Lima Municipal Court on Friday.

According to a TMZ report, a representative for the Lima Police Department stated that Brown’s brother Matthew had accused him of acting ‘crazy’ inside his home, accused him of raping his wife, and then allegedly came at him in a threatening manner while brandishing a broken knife blade and a hammer.

Brown was never able to physically strike his brother with the weapons, and he eventually put them down.

Cops reached the spot as the fight was in progress. As they witnessed the verbal argument, they feared that it could turn violent so they arrested Brown and pressed charges against him.

It is, however, unclear who called 911.