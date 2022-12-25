Gangster Vikas Lagarpuria makes major disclosure to Haryana STF, crores recovered

Based on information provided by gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, who was the accused in a multi-crore heist in Gurugram, the Special Task Force (STF) in Haryana was able to recover more than Rs 4 crore.

The gangster was taken into custody by the Haryana Police after being apprehended at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on December 14.

He was deported from Dubai, according to sources quoted by India Today. In Delhi and Haryana, there are several murder, robbery, and extortion cases filed against the gangster.

The accused, who was placed in 10-day police custody following his arrest, is revealing new information every day while being questioned by police.