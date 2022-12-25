History, Legend and Facts about our dearest Santa Claus

According to mythology, Santa is a jolly good guy who works with his elves all year to create goodies for kids. It’s believed that he gets letters from kids asking for their favourite presents. Together with his wife, Mrs. Claus, he lives in the North Pole.

The history of this cheerful, white-bearded guy appears to have begun in Turkey in the year 280 AD, when Saint Nicholas, a monk, travelled the country assisting the sick and indigent.

This monk helped the poor by giving away all of his possessions. This monk used his entire wealth to aid the underprivileged. He apparently used it to pay dowry for three sisters who would have otherwise been sold by their father.

The saint turned out to be a sailor and kid guardian.

Another story says that when people from the Netherlands migrated to New World colonies, they spoke about the legend of Sinterklaas, which is Dutch for Saint Nicholas.

The stories of the Saint’s generosity reached far and wide in America by 1700, and the pop culture there transformed the man’s image. Eventually after the death of him, the name evolved as Santa Claus.