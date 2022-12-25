In Lakhimpur, UP, a man electrocutes his wife to death

In the Gola Gokaran neighbourhood of Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh, a man electrocuted his wife to death before burying her body there. The accused stayed in the same room for two days after killing his wife in an effort to escape being found.

The mother of the alleged victim, who reported the murder to the authorities, made the story public. Usha Sharma converted to Islam and changed her name to Aksa Fatima before being married to the accused, who has been identified as Mohammad Vashi, a few years ago.

Muhammad Vashi ‘had a fight with his wife before going to sleep,’ said the police. He bound her hands and ankles and shocked her as she slept. The accused then dug a pit in the same room and buried her there.

‘He spent more than two days sleeping in the same room to avoid being discovered. But when his mother arrived home, she inquired about the disappearance of her daughter-in-law. She told the police about it when she couldn’t find her,’ the officer continued.

Police eventually located the remains and had it taken for an autopsy.