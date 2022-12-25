Infinix launches Zero 20 in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Infinix launched Zero 20 in the Indian markets. 8GB + 128 GB internal storage variant of Infinix Zero 20 is priced at Rs 15,999. It will be available to buy via Flipkart starting December 29 in three different colours — Space Gray, Glitter Gold, and Green Fantasy.

The dual-SIM 4G smartphone runs on Android 12-based XOS 12 and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The handset features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, with 1,080 x 2,400 pixel resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The Infinix Zero 20 features a triple rear camera setup and a 60-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include gravitational, gyroscope, light, proximity and geomagnetic sensors, and a fingerprint scanner. The handset packs a 4500mAh battery and supports 44W fast charging.