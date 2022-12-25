Lead singer of Faithless, Maxi Jazz, passes away at age 65

Maxi Jazz, the lead singer of the British electronic band Faithless and the voice behind trance hits like ‘God Is a DJ’ and ‘Insomnia,’ has died at the age of 65, the group announced on Saturday.

‘He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music,’ Rollo and Sister Bliss, the other two core members of Faithless, made a statement on Facebook.

‘He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible.’ On Twitter, the band announced that Jazz had died peacefully while sleeping. The cause of death was not stated.

Jazz was born Maxwell Fraser in Brixton, south London, in 1957. In 1995, he was a part of the formation of Faithless, which went on to become one of the most well-known dance bands in the UK and the rest of the world.

‘He was the kindest man with such an aura about him. His words and performances touched so many of us,’ British DJ MistaJam tweeted.

In 2013, readers of the dance music publication Mixmag chose Faithless’ 1995 song ‘Insomnia,’ which features Jazz rapping about having trouble falling asleep with the refrain ‘I can’t get no sleep,’ as the fifth-greatest dance record of all time.