‘Made-in-China’ weighted blankets banned after children die from asphyxiation!

Two girls died from asphyxia, forcing the largest department store chain in the US, Target, to recall more than 204,000 blankets that were distributed around the country. A danger of asphyxiation was present in the product, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), which issued the recall decision.

Target, meanwhile, issued a statement expressing its sympathies to the grieving family and stating that it was collaborating fully with the Commission. ‘We extend the family of the deceased our sincere sympathies and support. We took immediate action to start removing Pillowfort Weighted Blankets from our selection as soon as we learned of the issue, and we have since removed all of these goods from sale ‘, Fox cited a Target representative as stating this.

‘We are also launching a thorough product recall and are in the process of warning customers,’ the statement said, ‘in coordination with the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the product manufacturer’. Notably, two young girls, ages four and six, perished in the state of North Carolina in April of this year after being caught in the blanket’s cover. Customers who had already purchased the blanket are being urged by Target to cease using it and get in touch with their local shops for a refund.

According to Richard Trumka, commissioner of the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), ‘This product is lethal, and today’s move to swiftly recall the product and issue a refund to consumers is the only appropriate road ahead’. The blankets were made in China and were available at all Target locations from December 2018 through September of this year. The blanket was around three kilogrammes, 60 inches long, and 40 inches broad. It weighed close to three kilogrammes and was available in eight prints.