Massive fuel tanker explosion in South Africa, 10 dead, 40 injured

According to the BBC, a fuel tanker carrying liquid petroleum gas exploded on Saturday near Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg, a city east of Johannesburg in South Africa, killing at least 10 people and injuring 40 others.

A low bridge about 100 metres from the hospital is where the fuel tanker is said to have become stuck. Along with the casualties, the explosion also caused part of the hospital roof to collapse.

After the explosion, hospital patients were evacuated.

‘Apparently, a gas tanker drove under the subway bridge and got stuck in there, and due to friction, it caught fire,’ said emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi.

A second, much larger explosion occurred as firefighters worked to put out the fire, destroying two cars and a fire engine, according to the BBC.

The death toll could rise, according to AFP reports, as 15 other people are stable but seriously injured, while 19 people are in critical condition.